Montana Candidates Tout Endorsements, Absentee Ballots Are Out

President Trump: With his help and with everybody's help this country will be turned around, and we're gonna get rid of crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all.

That was what former President Donald Trump had to say as he wrapped up his message in support of former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for the Western Congressional District in Montana.

As absentee ballots are out all across the state, candidates are touting their top endorsements- especially in the Western district Republican primary race. That's where Ryan Zinke is touting his endorsement from President Trump. Zinke is also endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Meanwhile, former State Senator Al Olszewski is touting a strong endorsement from the Montana Shooting Sports Association (MSSA).

MSSA: Dr. Al Olszewski served in the Montana Legislature from 2015 to 2019.

Throughout that period, his record on bills that MSSA tracked was a

consistent 100%. In 2016, MSSA graded him as an "A" and endorsed him

for the Montana Senate.

For her part, political newcomer Mary Todd also appears to be doing well with conservative women voters in particular. They appreciate her strength and her hardline stance against the Communist Chinese government, especially after the role they likely played in her son's apparent murder. I've spoke with prominent conservative women in Bozeman and Missoula recently who tell me they'll be backing Mary Todd.

(By the way, for the Eastern District- Yellowstone County alone shipped out 78,000 ballots last week, according to Yellowstone County Elections Administrator Bret Rutherford)

For those who missed it, here's the full transcript of President Trump's call in support of former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. You can also click below for the audio.

President Donald Trump: Ryan, thank you very much and hello to Montana, and he's right I went there a lot. And there's no more beautiful place. It's incredible. It's an incredible place. And I just want to talk to you for a few minutes about a critical primary election taking place in your state on Tuesday, June 7, that's coming up right around the corner. And absentee voting is already underway. I'm not a big fan of absentee voting, as you know, because we've seen a lot of bad things happen, but a -lot of rigged elections- and I mean, rigged more than anybody ever thought. Go watch that movie 2000 mules, you'll see some things that nobody would even think possible. But absentee voting is already underway. And the big day is June 7, and it's very important. I'd like to ask each of you to get out and vote for Ryan. He's a great friend of mine. He's a great person, great family, great everything, and it's the Montana's first congressional district as everyone knows. He was my interior secretary, as you know, and he did an incredible job in terms of energy dominance and also energy independence, but we actually became dominant and increased our federal energy revenues. He opened up acreage for the production of energy and all sorts of other things, including for people's use. Together, we built our national parks forest infrastructure, and expanded public access to the public lands, and we opened up millions and millions of acres for hunting and fishing. It was incredible what we did a reasonably short period of time. Ryan played a critical role in helping us build the wall. Federal land- we had a lot of the land where the wall is right now. We had a tremendous success with the wall. We built everything I was going to build and I said let's build some more in certain areas where we were having a big problem. And we had the best numbers on illegal immigrants coming in, the best numbers in recorded history. We had it close to being stopped, and now it went from the best numbers in a year and a half and literally in a matter of months it went from the best numbers we've ever had by far to the worst numbers. Included in that, not only were they emptying their prisons out into our country now, and we have 129 countries were represented last month. 129. Can you believe it? And they do, they literally...a lot of bad people are coming in. And we- it's just a disgrace. Ryan was always there to help and to do so much because the Interior Department- it was a really big deal. But you know, one of the bad things that happened also is the drugs that poured in because you stop the people you're also stopping the drugs and we had them down to a record low. And then they decided- let's go open borders and they're destroying our country. It's a horrible thing. So Ryan has my complete and total endorsement. With his help and with everybody's help, this country will be turned around and we're gonna get rid of crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career once and for all. And I just want to again remind you the absentee voting has already started so you can do that. But Election Day is June 7. I'll be out to see you. I love that part of the world, I love your state, and vote for Ryan Zinke. And we'll see you all very soon. Thank you very much, and I appreciate the time.