Montana Congressman’s Year End Review for 2021

As we get close to wrapping up 2021, Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) joined us for a year in review conversation earlier this week.

This conversation came shortly after Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia finally came out and said he would be a firm NO on the so-called "Build Back Better" spending plan that many of us refer to as the "Build Back Broke" plan being pushed by Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Rosendale: The biggest news is that Joe Manchin is not going to support this yet another round of of crazy out of control spending. And honestly, I think that that is going to be the only thing that keeps us from plunging into an economic nightmare. I really do. And so we've been talking for quite some time that Joe Manchin is the only Democrat in the House or the Senate that seems to have enough, really, patriotism- enough belief in our country, enough love for our country to stand up and say no- enough is enough. You people are going off of the rails.

Here's the full audio of our chat with Congressman Rosendale:

When it comes to the 2021 year in review, Rosendale brought several items to the table- from grizzly bear management to the 2020 election certification vote early on in the year.

What's the biggest threat coming up in 2022?

Rep. Rosendale: I still think it is these mandates and the lawless activities that this administration is taking. When you've got these mandates that are being imposed upon companies and states I think it's just absolutely wrong. And I think it exacerbates our inflation problems. I think it's very difficult on the economy. I think it makes it very hard for people that want to work to actually stay in the labor force.

Rosendale then highlighted the heightened military activity coming from China and the invasion of illegal aliens on our Southern border along with unvetted Afghan refugees being dumped in the country.