Montana Country Concerts Happening in 2021

The year of 2020 would've been an amazing year for concerts in the Treasure State, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the events we were looking forward to had to be cancelled or postponed.

And while it was a unique experience to have performances from your favorite country artists streamed into your living room, there's nothing that compares to the energy of being there live and in-person.

Get our free mobile app

After a long wait for all of us, live concerts look like they will return in a big way this year, so we've put together this resource for all the country shows that currently are on the schedule for 2021.

May 22, 2021: Toby Keith, Colt Ford and Chancey Williams - Country Comes to Town Tour, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana.

Credit: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

July 9, 2021: Shenandoah, Little Texas, Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers at Homesteader Days in Huntley, Montana.

Ed Rode, Getty Images

July 21, 2021: Nelly and Carly Pearce at the Big Sky Country State Fair, Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, Montana.

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

July 22, 2021: Granger Smith with Kolby Cooper at the Big Sky Country State Fair, Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, Montana.

Credit: Erika Goldring, Getty Images

July 23, 2021: Trace Adkins with Parmalee at the Big Sky Country State Fair, Gallatin County Fairgrounds in Bozeman, Montana.

Credit: Steve Exum, Getty Images

September 21, 2021: Luke Combs with Ashley McBryde in First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana.

Credit: Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Headwaters Country Jam is currently scheduled for August 19, 20, 21 under the bridge near Three Forks, Montana.

Check back here for the upcoming lineup announcement, and details about tickets for Montana's Biggest Country Music Party!

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.

"

"