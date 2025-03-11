A Huge Outdoor Garage Sale is Coming To Billings This Spring

It's Spring Cleaning time. If you're going through your shed, kids' rooms, attic, closets, and garage and are realizing you have too much stuff, this event might be great for you. MontanaFair is hosting a huge outdoor garage sale at MetraPark on May 31, 2025, and you can reserve an affordable booth space beginning March 12.

Dubbed Market Mania, this event looks eerily similar to an event Townsquare Media Billings hosted for several years called Billings Biggest Garage Sale. As they say, "every good idea gets stolen", and this event certainly deserved to be imitated. When we hosted the event, it was a huge success.

Booth space is just $30.

Garage sale sellers can reserve an 18' x 18' spot for $30. Premium Vendor/Commercial spots are available for $250 each. The show is open to essentially anyone who has stuff to sell; it is not limited to typical garage sale stuff. Think vintage finds, handmade goods, promotional items, etc.

There will be food trucks on site during the event and a climbing wall for kids to explore. All of the action will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 8 am to 4 pm in the MetraPark Upper Parking Lot. Admission is $1.

Garage sales are fun. And a lot of work.

My wife and some of her family hosted a multi-family garage sale last summer at my father-in-law's house. They spent DAYS getting everything set up, then a few long days having the sale over two consecutive weekends. I'm not sure we'll ever do that again.

The Market Mania outdoor flea market/garage sale at the Metra is a great option for those who would like to sell their junk stuff without worrying about creeps and weirdos coming into their garage or home. That peace of mind is worth $30, in my opinion. All you need is a truck and a trailer to haul all your stuff to the Metra in May. The deadline to register is May 21.

