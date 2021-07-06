Montana Farm Tractor Holds Guinness World Record as the Largest

I saw a story the other day about a guy setting the Guinness World Record for stacking M&M's on top of each other. The new record was five. Five? I mean, they're hard to stack because of their shape.....but seeing a bunch of excitement for somebody stacking five pieces of candy seemed like a bit much. I don't know about you - but I like world records to leave me in awe of the accomplishment. Joey Chestnut eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on the 4th of July? Now we're talking! Or, how about the Guinness World Record holder for the largest farm tractor? I saw over the weekend that it was on display in Kalispell.....and after poking around a bit, I saw that Montana is actually home to the giant piece of equipment.

This sucker weights 95,000 pounds, holds 1,000 gallons of fuel, and measures 28 feet long, 25 feet wide, and 14 feet tall. Maybe that doesn't seem too crazy when you hear the stats - but the weight of the tires alone (36,000 pounds) are as much as a typical farm tractor weighs.

I found an article that tells a pretty cool story of the tractor known as Big Bud. It was built in Havre in 1977 for a cotton-farming operation in California. The initial cost was $300,000 - that's some pretty serious money for the seventies! The journey took the tractor as far away as Florida for farming work before it was purchased by a pair of brothers in Big Sandy. Pretty cool that the travels brought Big Bud back to almost the same spot where it was built over 40 years ago.

The massive tractor is actually still working the fields - covering almost an acre-and-a-half a minute and using 3/4 of a gallon of gas per acre - but the plan is to retire Big Bud soon. The next step is finding a place to display the tractor permanently.....perhaps in Kalispell.

To get a feel for the size of Big Bud, watch the video above where the tractor gets a new set of tires installed and people are standing next to it. That thing is huge.....and AWESOME!

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

The 12 Most Expensive Traffic Tickets In Montana