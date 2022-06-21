Montana Football Hall of Fame This Weekend in Billings MT
The Montana Football Hall of Fame will induct 8 members into the Class of 2022 this weekend, right here in Billings! This Saturday, June 25th the Billings Hotel and Convention Center will host this fantastic event.
Here's the inductees for the Class of 2022:
Players
- Shann Schillinger - Baker, MT
- Blaine McElmurry - Troy, MT
- Dane Fletcher - Bozeman, MT
Legends
- Jim Sweeney - Butte, MT
Support
- Rocky Gullickson - MSU, NFL Strength Coach of the Year
- Marv Sunderland - Chester, 39-year NFL Scout
- Dane Storrusten - Great Falls, CMR, NFL Media Emmy Award Winner
- Robert Ridesatthedoor - Browning, Washington Redskins
Also announced this year, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed the last Saturday in June is officially Montana Football Hall of Fame Day!
If you have tickets, here's the official schedule:
- June 24th
- Golf Tournament at Prior Creek Golf Course - 10 AM
- Yellowstone Group Morgan Stanley Welcome Reception @ Billings Hotel and Convention Center Ballroom - 7PM
- June 25th
- No Host Breakfast at Hotel
- Inductee private luncheon @ Hotel - 11 AM to 1:30 PM
- Stage interviews, Universal Athletic Blazer Ceremony @ Hotel banquet rooms - 3 PM
- Media Interviews - 4 PM to 5 PM
- Inductees public meet and greet - 5 PM
- Montana Football Hall of Fame Induction Banquet - 6 PM to 8:30 PM
Congratulations to the inductees of the Class of 2022!
