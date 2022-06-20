Billings Police are investigating a serious accident that occurred during the commute on Monday evening (6/20).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to an injury accident at 5:44 pm Monday near the intersection of Blue Creek and Jellison Road.

The crash was between a pickup and a motorcycle, and the rider on the bike "sustained serious injuries," according to the social media post from Billings Police Sgt. Beck. The motorcyclist was transported to a Billings hospital.

Credit: Google

At the time this article was published, no further details about the motorcycle rider's condition were available.

Just this past Wednesday (6/15), two people were killed in two separate motorcycle crashes in Billings that happened in less than 12 hours.

