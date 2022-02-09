Montana Governor Calls Out Divisive “Equity” Agenda

Equity. It sounds like an innocuous term. But anybody who has been closely following the education policy debate will tell you that "equity" is the term being used to take away educational opportunities from your kids, and to bring racial divisiveness into the schools in Montana.

Rush Limbaugh would always talk about how liberals talk about sharing the wealth, but what they really end up doing is spreading the misery. The great Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said this about socialism:

“The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of Socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.” —House of Commons, 22 October 1945.

This is what the Left is now attempting to do in our schools in Montana by pushing their Critical Race Theory and "equity" proposals to take away educational opportunities.

As Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) pointed out, "Citing equity, California developed a plan to end accelerated math. Citing equity, Oregon repealed graduation testing requirements." We've seen other states with liberal school boards doing away with advance placement courses.

On Wednesday, the Montana Board of Public Education's Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) adopted a revised "Professional Educator Code of Ethics" that includes "equity." The Montana Board of Public Ed is still dominated by Democrat appointees, as Gov. Gianforte was just sworn in as governor in January of 2021.

Here's the full, must-read letter from Governor Gianforte sent out prior to the meeting:

Here's the governor's response after the meeting: