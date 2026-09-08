15 Things You Can’t Bring to Bobcat Stadium
The Montana State University Bobcats kicked off their first home football game of the season on Saturday. The annual Gold Rush game is always a ton of fun, and this year was no exception, as enthusiastic fans packed the stadium in a sea of gold Bobcat gear.
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I don't get many opportunities to make it to Bozeman for a game.
Tickets have gotten extra-spendy this year (a National Championship has a way of doing that). Add up pricey Bozeman hotel rooms, gas, and my busy weekend schedule, and it seems like my family is lucky to make it to one Bobcat game a year.
Tailgating is half the fun.
The weather was perfect, and the tailgate vibe was electric at Gold Rush. 25,000+ fans attended the game, and it sure seemed like most of them were having a blast in the parking lots surrounding the stadium before the game.
We were cutting it close to get through the stadium gates, with mere minutes to spare before kickoff. The Cats handily defeated the Butler Bulldogs and the entire experience was a blast — as always. Now, I'm on the prowl to score another pair of game tickets this season.
Like most venues, Bobcat Stadium has a clear-bag policy. Outside of that, 15 items are not permitted inside the gates. Most are common sense.
15 Things You Can't Bring to Bobcat Stadium
UMBRELLAS
BICYCLES
COOLERS
ILLEGAL KNIVES
ALCOHOL
BALLS
SKATEBOARDS
OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS
LAWN CHAIRS
SCOOTERS
FIREARMS
GLASS BOTTLES
SIGNS WITH STICKS
AIR HORNS
PETS
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
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Gallery Credit: Nick Northern