Bikers are some of the most giving people you'll ever meet. They're always pooling their fundraising money to help a kid with an illness or a brother or sister going through tough times. Later this fall, motorcycle enthusiasts in Billings will donate a massive pile of toys for Toys for Tots.

This Saturday, September 12, hundreds of bikers from Billings and the surrounding area will be participating in the 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ride. It's surely the biggest poker run in September around south-central Montana, if not the largest of the year.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Created by the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. motorcycle club (Bikers Against Stupid Twits And Really Dumb Sh***), this ride combines fun, remembrance, and fundraising into one awesome day on two wheels. Organizer Teri Mundahl said they're expecting up to 400 bikes; many will be riding two-up.

Finn Gomez, Getty Images Finn Gomez, Getty Images

The 9-11 Remembrance Ride will raise $15,000 for local charities.

This year, the non-profit recipients of the 9-11 Ride are Adaptive Performance Center and Warrior Wishes Montana. Both are well-respected in the Billings area, doing great things for Montana vets.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

New sign-up location for 2026

It's not too late to sign up for the ride, and all makes and models are welcome. Here is the itinerary:

9:30 AM - Sign up at Canyon Creek Station in Laurel , 204 S. Washington Ave (on the way to Walmart, next to Carlton Depot, Jimmy John's, the walk-in clinic, etc).

, 204 S. Washington Ave (on the way to Walmart, next to Carlton Depot, Jimmy John's, the walk-in clinic, etc). 11 AM - Ride in parade format to the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

- Ride in parade format to the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Remembrance Ceremony at the Courthouse Lawn

at the Courthouse Lawn Kickstands up for the Poker Run, with stops at the Blue Cat Bar & Grill in Huntley, Paula's Longbranch in Ballantine, Powder Horn Lounge, and the final stop at Fenway's Sports Bar. D'tective will be rocking the stage at Fenway's.

Poker hands are $20 each, with prizes for 1st and 2nd high-hand winners, as well as a prize for the lowest hand. The B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. will also be selling 500 raffle tickets for a chance to win two $1,000 cash prizes. The 9-11 Remembrance Ride is rain or shine.

Jeremy Weine, Getty Images Jeremy Weine, Getty Images

The 25th Anniversary of 9-11 is this year.

The founders of the 9-11 Remembrance Ride created this event just a few years after that tragic day in 2001, to ensure that the thousands of civilians, firefighters, LEOs, and emergency personnel who perished in the attacks are not forgotten.

"The Blue Cat is Where It's At!" 😉 Photo: Michael Foth, TSM "The Blue Cat is Where It's At!" 😉 Photo: Michael Foth, TSM

I remember. You remember. And we will never forget. Email Teri at sinamngirl@gmail.com if you need more details.

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