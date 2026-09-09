Hundreds of Montana Bikers Riding to Remember 9/11 Saturday
Bikers are some of the most giving people you'll ever meet. They're always pooling their fundraising money to help a kid with an illness or a brother or sister going through tough times. Later this fall, motorcycle enthusiasts in Billings will donate a massive pile of toys for Toys for Tots.
This Saturday, September 12, hundreds of bikers from Billings and the surrounding area will be participating in the 21st Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ride. It's surely the biggest poker run in September around south-central Montana, if not the largest of the year.
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Created by the B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. motorcycle club (Bikers Against Stupid Twits And Really Dumb Sh***), this ride combines fun, remembrance, and fundraising into one awesome day on two wheels. Organizer Teri Mundahl said they're expecting up to 400 bikes; many will be riding two-up.
The 9-11 Remembrance Ride will raise $15,000 for local charities.
This year, the non-profit recipients of the 9-11 Ride are Adaptive Performance Center and Warrior Wishes Montana. Both are well-respected in the Billings area, doing great things for Montana vets.
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It's not too late to sign up for the ride, and all makes and models are welcome. Here is the itinerary:
- 9:30 AM - Sign up at Canyon Creek Station in Laurel, 204 S. Washington Ave (on the way to Walmart, next to Carlton Depot, Jimmy John's, the walk-in clinic, etc).
- 11 AM - Ride in parade format to the Yellowstone County Courthouse.
- Remembrance Ceremony at the Courthouse Lawn
- Kickstands up for the Poker Run, with stops at the Blue Cat Bar & Grill in Huntley, Paula's Longbranch in Ballantine, Powder Horn Lounge, and the final stop at Fenway's Sports Bar. D'tective will be rocking the stage at Fenway's.
Poker hands are $20 each, with prizes for 1st and 2nd high-hand winners, as well as a prize for the lowest hand. The B.A.S.T.A.R.D.S. will also be selling 500 raffle tickets for a chance to win two $1,000 cash prizes. The 9-11 Remembrance Ride is rain or shine.
The 25th Anniversary of 9-11 is this year.
The founders of the 9-11 Remembrance Ride created this event just a few years after that tragic day in 2001, to ensure that the thousands of civilians, firefighters, LEOs, and emergency personnel who perished in the attacks are not forgotten.
I remember. You remember. And we will never forget. Email Teri at sinamngirl@gmail.com if you need more details.
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso