Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood
"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley.
The governor added, "Let’s support them as they rebuild by bringing them our business this summer."
On Sunday, the Park County Incident Management Team announced that they were able to assess 437 structures, including roads, bridges, and powerlines. 28 structures were completely destroyed, including 8 bridges, 7 roads, and 3 residences. Another 127 structures were partially destroyed, including 76 residences and 16 commercial buildings. Another 201 structures suffered superficial or minor damage.
The loss of access to Yellowstone National Park for Gardiner residents is particularly troubling. NBC Montana featured this message from one local business owner that depends on summertime tourist traffic.
“This stack of reservations represents the cancellations we have received at our family-owned motel since Monday,” said Chelsea DeWeese, manager of the Yellowstone River Motel in Gardiner.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Park County Incident Management Team reported that "all entrances to Yellowstone National Park remain closed. All open roads between Livingston and Gardiner are for local and essential traffic only." The latest information can be found on the "Park County Flooding" Facebook page.
By the way, if you missed our conversations with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras (R-MT), Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), and the head of FEMA while they were on the ground in nearby Carbon County- click here for that full report. In the report, I also asked the FEMA Administrator how quickly Yellowstone National Park gateway communities may be able to get back up and running.
LOOK: Historic 2022 Flooding in Southern Montana Not Soon to Be Forgotten
Widespread flooding wiped out roads, bridges, buildings, and powerlines throughout riverside communities from Yellowstone National Park and Paradise Valley to Red Lodge. The Yellowstone River winding through Billings crested Tuesday, June 14, 2022. At 11:30 a.m. the National Weather Service in Billings reported the river rose above flood stage and was forecasted to hit 14.7 feet, nearly hitting the 15-foot record set in 1997.
25 Mind-Blowing Photos of Devastating Flooding in Montana
20 Mind-Blowing Photos of Devastating Flooding in Montana