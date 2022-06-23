Fromberg Needs Your Help

Fromberg Needs Your Help

With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg.

About Fromberg

With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census, Fromberg is a smaller community in Carbon County with that down-home feel. However, since the flooding, Fromberg has been experiencing the same issues as many other communities.

How can we help?

Fromberg has over 90 homes and families affected by the catastrophic flooding event and has asked for urgent help with select items.

  • Urgent Needs
    • Industrial Fans
    • Shop Vacs
    • Push Brooms
    • Laundry Detergent
    • Wheel Barrows (Asking for 3)
    • De-humidifiers
  • Additional requests
    • Bug Spray
    • Sunscreen
    • Gatorade (Small bottles)
    • Dish Cloths
    • Dish Towels

If you'd like to help with any of these items, they can be dropped off at the following locations:

  1. 316 Laurmac Ln in Laurel - Back Porch
  2. 4600 S Frontage Road, Billings - I-State Truck Center

Can we help in other ways?

Certainly! Fromberg needs volunteers for all sorts of tasks. From cleaning to prepping and serving meals and more. Here's what they are asking for:

Keep Fromberg on your mind, as with all our friends who have suffered from the flooding, and remember anything and everything helps!

Historic 2022 Flooding in Southern Montana

Widespread flooding wiped out roads, bridges, buildings, and powerlines throughout riverside communities from Yellowstone National Park and Paradise Valley to Red Lodge. The Yellowstone River winding through Billings crested Tuesday, June 14, 2022. At 11:30 a.m. the National Weather Service in Billings reported the river rose above flood stage and was forecasted to hit 14.7 feet, nearly hitting the 15-foot record set in 1997.
