Fromberg Needs Your Help

With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg.

About Fromberg

With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census, Fromberg is a smaller community in Carbon County with that down-home feel. However, since the flooding, Fromberg has been experiencing the same issues as many other communities.

How can we help?

Fromberg has over 90 homes and families affected by the catastrophic flooding event and has asked for urgent help with select items.

Urgent Needs Industrial Fans Shop Vacs Push Brooms Laundry Detergent Wheel Barrows (Asking for 3) De-humidifiers

Additional requests Bug Spray Sunscreen Gatorade (Small bottles) Dish Cloths Dish Towels



If you'd like to help with any of these items, they can be dropped off at the following locations:

316 Laurmac Ln in Laurel - Back Porch 4600 S Frontage Road, Billings - I-State Truck Center

Can we help in other ways?

Certainly! Fromberg needs volunteers for all sorts of tasks. From cleaning to prepping and serving meals and more. Here's what they are asking for:

Register to be notified of volunteer opportunities in Carbon County:

https://carboncomt.seamlessdocs.com/f/yao8qr7pji1l

https://carboncomt.seamlessdocs.com/f/yao8qr7pji1l Pick a time to Join A Cleanup Crew: (6/23 to 6/26)

https://www.justserve.org/projects/1d8eaa0e-da8d-4ec5-9e9b-16a5c87d9e37

https://www.justserve.org/projects/1d8eaa0e-da8d-4ec5-9e9b-16a5c87d9e37 Power Washer Crews Needed!

https://www.justserve.org/projects/9e3c53f6-4bf8-4986-a1b5-5683ff373f89

Keep Fromberg on your mind, as with all our friends who have suffered from the flooding, and remember anything and everything helps!