Musician John Mayer Calls On Fans to Help Montana

John Mayer, world famous musician and multi-platinum artist, has used his social media reach to assist Montana in recovery efforts from catastrophic flooding.

Mayer, a part-time Montana resident for the last 10+ years, informed his massive 6.5 Million + fans on Facebook about the damage from the Yellowstone River flooding this past week:

Last Monday, June 13, historic flooding of Montana’s Yellowstone River took place, damaging homes, and as you’ve probably seen, closing parts of Yellowstone National Park. Park County, where I’ve lived for over a decade, resides just north of a major entrance to the park.

Mayer was keen to include details on how the local community thrives heavily based on tourism, and pleaded with the fan base to re-book their summer plans at Yellowstone and the area, if they have cancelled their plans:

I write today with a plea: if you were planning to visit Yellowstone and and canceled your plans, please, from the bottom of my heart, I ask that you rebook them. If you’re still making summer plans, please consider making a visit to Livingston Montana or a town nearby. I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there.

Mayer also included a quick and easy way to donate to the flood recovery efforts:

I will be there after this tour is over and I look forward to seeing you there. I am planning some really amazing events that you won’t want to miss. I’ll be sharing more of what this incredible community has to offer, and you’ll see for yourself just why I fell in love with the place. If you’d like to donate to the flood relief efforts, text FLOOD22 to 41-444. I just won’t be able to thank you enough. I truly hope to see you there.

For more, click the image below to share your feelings with John Mayer, and view his photos.

John Mayer Facebook Page