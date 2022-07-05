Back to the 80s: Mark Reminisces on Red Lodge After Live Show Downtown

As you probably know, Paul and I did our show from Red Lodge Friday morning. And I didn't realize how long it's been since I spent time there. But sitting there brought back a lot of memories of previous trips there.

The Breakfast Flakes live in Red Lodge Montana

Going all the way back to the 80s, we would answer the phone at the radio station and the girls from Red Lodge Mountain would be calling in the ski conditions. Marcella and Loni were very bubbly personalities, making an ordinarily boring feature kind of fun. And they even got the Farmer on a pair of skis.

I also did some skiing there myself. I recall some fun nights at the Snow Creek and the Snag.

We played a little donkey basketball there. And did one of our Flakes lunch room "inspections".

Breakfast Flakes visiting lunch rooms in the 1980s

I drove the 'Cat Van' in one of the July 4th parades. But that was back when we had our first inflatable cat, and of course a van.

Red Lodge used to have a mountain man gathering. While emceeing it one year, I got invited into the quick draw contest. It turns out that the "kid" was a natural.

Of course, there was golf. We did "Beat The Flakes" there several times. And while warming up one year, the golf pro told me that I had seventeen things wrong with my swing.

But I got older and Red Lodge became a place to camp by, and do some four wheeling.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

If you haven't been up there lately, they could use the business. And until Beartooth Pass reopens, the town won't be very busy.

