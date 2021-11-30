Montana Is One of the Worst States for Distracted Drivers

Honestly, this is very evident during the winter months when folks aren't paying attention and don't realize icy roads can make your smooth ride change in an instant.

Whistle Out came out with an analysis of the Most Distracted Drivers By State, and Montana was not only high on the list, but we landed at #3. This ranking makes a lot of sense when you think about it.

Montana is one wide-open state with roads that goes on for miles. The wide-open roads factor plus how beautiful Montana is, there are a lot of people that have either their phones in their hands or doing other activities while driving. We see this all the time here in Bozeman during the summer and winter months because the rise in traffic accidents rise drastically.

Photo by Damir Kopezhanov via Unsplash

The problem is mostly that during the high tourist seasons we have folks who haven't been in winter road conditions(snow, ice, high winds), and that can cause folks to forget that the most important thing to do while driving is paying attention. The road conditions in Montana can change in an instant, especially through a mountain pass, and it can get scary.

If you want to inquire where Whistle Out got their information, they compiled statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association from two years of distracted accidents. That's essentially getting your information from the best source possible around.

The way Montana could get better at fighting distracted driving is maybe instituting some texting and driving laws whether statewide or locally. That can curb many accidents and prevent unnecessary deaths.

For more details, check out Whistle Out.

Five Must-See Montana Travel Destinations For 2021