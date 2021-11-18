TikTok Video Ranked Montana #1 For Natural Beauty

Hopefully, this video doesn't help further entice folks to move to Montana, but I feel like people are coming here regardless.

I was scrolling through TikTok the other day, and I came across a user named Mega American who made FIFTY videos ranking each state's natural beauty starting from 50 and going to 1, and number one was the great state of Montana.

The video for Montana has over 800 thousand views and over 120 thousand likes so far, and it keeps climbing. The video shows off a lot of Montana's beauty from clear lakes, towering mountains, and scenic landscapes. The video is essentially a perfect tourism video on why you should come to visit Montana. Check out the video below.



Credit: Mega American via TikTok

Listen, we can all notice that these pictures are from some of the most beautiful places in Montana. Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park, and more are all featured in the TikTok.

I appreciate this man being dedicated and making fifty videos on each state and ranking their natural beauty, but I am scared this video will help promote how incredible Montana is and bring in more folks who want a simpler life.

Montana will consistently rank high for its beauty, but this might be one of the first times I have seen us ranked higher than the usual suspects like Oregon, Washington, and California. I am proud that we landed #1 on this man's list, but things like this are a blessing and curse.

Check out Mega American's whole video series on TikTok.

