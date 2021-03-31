UPDATE: Montana One Step Closer to Rejecting New Fed Gun Laws

UPDATE: HB 258 has now passed the Montana State Senate on 3rd reading and is headed to Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) for his signature, according to Gary Marbut with the Montana Shooting Sports Association.

INITIAL REPORT

If you support the 2nd Amendment and are concerned about any new gun control laws or gun bans coming out of Washington, DC, now is the time to hammer down and contact your state lawmakers in Helena.

House Bill 258 by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle (R-Belgrade) is one step closer to the governor's desk. HB 258 is the bill that would basically authorize the State of Montana, and law enforcement officers in the state, to ignore any new gun control laws on the books.

The Montana Senate GOP sent out an update Wednesday afternoon noting that the state senate passed HB 258 on second reading. HB 258 was carried on the Senate floor by Sen. Tom McGillvray (R-Billings).

Gary Marbut with the Montana Shooting Sports Association says the bill will go to third reading on Thursday and he expects a similar vote in support. Marbut added:

HB 258 will then go to Governor Gianforte for his signature. Governor Gianforte said in his MSSA Candidate Questionnaire that he will sign this bill. Stay tuned ...

According to the Associated Press, HB 258 in the Montana Legislature "would ban state employees from enforcing or implementing federal bans on firearms, magazines or ammunition, except in certain cases, including those related to fully automatic firearms, violent felons, and domestic violence."

By the way, for those of you who want to contact your lawmakers regarding HB 258, or any other legislation, the number to call is 406-444-4800. As Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation told us, if you call that number and leave a message for your lawmaker- they will type up your message for your lawmaker and print it up and place it on their desk in the respective chamber.