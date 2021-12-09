Montana Land. Is it Cheaper Than Buying A House? Let’s See

We know the price of houses, mobile homes, and apartments in Montana are much higher than we think is ok. But what if you are looking to purchase a ranch? Or maybe you want to purchase acres for hunting land.

Photo by John Kakuk on Unsplash



When I think of my dream home, I think of a little farmstead. One where I can have chickens, a few cows, some pigs, and of course, lots of dogs. I grew up going to my family's farmstead in western North Dakota, and although it is much larger than I would want, it molded my love for country life.

I have looked at the price of houses in town, the price of houses out of town, and then I thought, "I wonder how much a small piece of land or a bare lot costs in comparison"? Something a person can build slowly, one piece at a time.

Photo by Phinehas Adams on Unsplash



I found this website, Montana Land Source, that will tell you how much land throughout the whole state is. Big parcels of land and small parcels, all different price ranges, but unfortunately, still a bit out of budget for me anyway.

When people say they "bought a ranch", I always think in my head how much I think it cost, and then they tell me and I am usually mind blown by the actual price. But, if you can afford to snag a ranch or land, then it is definitely the way to go. Especially if you love country living as I do.

