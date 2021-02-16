Montana Gets Visit from MTV Reality TV Show ‘Floribama Shore’

A cabin in Montana full of obnoxious 20-somethings from the south, consuming unending amounts of alcohol, and creating "shenanigans" for the camera.

That's my best description of season 4 of the MTV reality TV series "Floribama Shore," which filmed portions of upcoming episodes in the "Montana wilderness," according to MTV.com.

A spinoff of the popular MTV reality series "Jersey Shore," this show features seven roommates, who in the first two seasons, lived together in a beach house near the Alabama - Florida border in Panama City. According to Wikipedia, the series follows the young adults while they are "partying, working, living in a new environment, and bonding."

Season 3 of Floribama Shore was filmed in St. Petersburg, Florida, and filming of season 4 started in Arizona, but then was suspended when a member of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.

Fans of the show started to speculate in December that Floribama Shore may be filming in Montana, when several posts on Reddit claimed that some of the roommates had posted photos on their social media of "snowy mountains," and another posted when flying into a Salt Lake City airport.

MTV confirmed that Season 4 of Floribama Shore would take place in Arizona, and in Montana, as the roommates take a vacation to "have a good time and stir up southern-fried shenanigans."

"Montana-Bama Shore baby," exclaimed one roommate in the Season 4 trailer, where you also see the cast sledding with liquor bottles, sitting around a campfire drinking, and shoving each other while intoxicated.

There's speculation that filming of the reality series was on a property in Gallatin County, with one scene in the Season 4 trailer showing Hotel Baxter in Downtown Bozeman.

Season 4 of Floribama Shore will premiere on Thursday, February 25 at 9pm on MTV.