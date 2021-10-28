Movie Legend Sam Elliott Spotted At Bozeman Restaurant

Why can't I be so lucky when I go out for dinner in Bozeman? Maybe I will get to meet him too one day.

Movie star and legend Sam Elliott was spotted at Ted's Montana Grill in Downtown Bozeman and from what I have been told, he's a lovely man. My coworker bumped into him while having dinner and was overcome with joy. I mean, who wouldn't? It's Sam Elliott.

Sam Elliott is in town filming a spinoff of the very popular Yellowstone television show. The show is called 1883 and is going to show the journey on how the Dutton Ranch came to be and will also star the likes of country superstars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and acclaimed actor Billy Bob Thorton.

Credit: Montanaledon via Instagram

Sam Elliott has been in the film and television industry for a few decades and has been in iconic movies like The Big Lebowski, We Were Soldiers, Tombstone, and has also starred on the Netflix show The Ranch. There are two things that make Sam Elliott iconic and it's his incredible mustache and his gravel voice. People just love him.

Don't be surprised if you see Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thorton, and Sam Elliott spending their free time in and around the Gallatin Valley while they film the show. This is one of the most anticipated shows of 2021 and is set to premiere in December.

I just want to meet Sam Elliott one day and share a cold Coors Light with him. That's one of the main reasons why I drink that beer is because he makes it sound majestic.

