Montana Olympian Talks of Her Experience in Tokyo

They say that viewership of the Tokyo Olympics was down from years past. I don't know who "they" are. I was glued to my TV watching all sorts of different events from this past Olympics. I was fascinated at how many sports I could watch on streaming services like Hulu, that I had never witnessed before. As a Montana boy, I was watching both the Men and Women's trap shooting, archery and air rifle matches. I also witnessed the debut of skateboarding to the Olympics. Some pretty cool events went down in Japan. But, when it comes to really engulfing yourself into the Olympics, its a "you had to be there" kind of experience.

Montana was represented by multiple people during the Tokyo Olympics. One of those athletes was Ali Weisz of Belgrade. Ali made the trip overseas to represent Team USA in the air rifle shooting competition. Watching this event was amazing, as you could see the intensity and focus of all the participants. Watching Ali shoot, was awesome. You could tell that she was well qualified to be in this year's games. Finishing 14th out of the 50 shooters. In the mixed teams event, she placed 6th. Nearly making it to the medal round. Not bad considering this is her first appearance in the games.

According to Montanasports.com

Weisz hopes there will be more Olympic games in her future and already has her sights set on Paris 2024.

"At the end of the day, I just want to say thank you to the state of Montana, basically all of the people in America, the U.S. Army for giving me this opportunity to represent both the Army and the United States - USA Shooting - everyone that’s been there for me and supporting me through all of this,” she said.

