Amber Alert Issued for Woman with Child Headed for Missoula

UPDATE: 8/17/21 9:27am

The AMBER Alert has been canceled at the request of the Flathead County Sheriff's office. From the alert:

Michelle Ferguson, Rhiannon's non-custodial mother, has been in contact with law enforcement and is not involved in Rhiannon McGuire's disappearance...However, Rhiannon is still missing.

The Flathead County Sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information as to Rhiannon's whereabouts, please call 406-758-5610.

Original Story

An Amber Alert has been issued for a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with the Montana license number 734286 B that is suspected on route to Missoula.

The suspect has been identified as 41 year-old Michelle Ferguson, a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weights 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ferguson is the non-custodial mother of 14 year-old Rhiannon McGuire.

Ferguson is reported to have mental health issues, and may be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michelle Furguson and Rhiannon McGuire is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610 or call 9-1-1.