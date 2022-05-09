OPINION: Billings Pot Heads, Please Stop Doing This Now

Political issues certainly evoke strong emotions for many people, be it abortion, voting laws, property taxes, the right to bear arms, and so much more. We all seem to have strong opinions on things we believe in, and in recent years the noise from opposing sides of any issue has become increasingly loud.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Stop vandalizing anti-cannabis signs in Billings.

Late Friday afternoon (5/6), we received an email from Matt Lennick, Administrative Lieutenant with the Billings Police Department, addressing what they called a recent influx of vandalism to political signs in the Billings area, specifically the anti-cannabis signs around town. Lennick wrote,

Over the last month the BPD has received numerous reports of either theft or vandalism to signs located around town. There is currently an active case for one victim who has reported a total of $7,500 worth of damage or lost property to a total of 25 signs.

The BPD added a reminder that political signs are private property and theft or vandalism to the property is a criminal offense.

Sign photo provided by Billings Police Department Sign photo provided by Billings Police Department loading...

Political activism is great... vandalism is not.

Look, I get it. As someone who supports recreational marijuana sales and consumption in Yellowstone County, I don't enjoy seeing the borderline false messaging of the anti-pot signs around town. The whole "Protect our Community & Children" line is classic fear-mongering. But breaking the law by destroying or vandalizing signs sheds a really bad light on those who support legal recreational cannabis. The ONLY thing that matters is...

Get our free mobile app

Michael Foth, Townsquare Media Michael Foth, Townsquare Media loading...

Vote on June 7th.

Thankfully, the pro-cannabis community in Yellowstone County seems to be far more organized (and financed) than in previous years. I feel like I've seen just as many signs as the one above, urging voters to vote against overturning recreational marijuana as I do for those for overturning the current law. Instead of vandalizing signs, remember to vote on June 7th and encourage your friends to vote too. Register to vote in Yellowstone County HERE.

Another thing to keep in mind... if you support recreational cannabis, please don't do anything stupid between now and election day. The anti-pot crowd will certainly seize on any opportunity to advance their cause. Make sure your kid doesn't bring a bag of marijuana gummies to school. Don't drive under the influence of cannabis and end up on the news with a picture of your car wrecked into a building. Don't be dumb. Don't vandalize. Just vote.