Montana Sen. Tester Pushing Amnesty for Illegals, to Combat Inflation?

"Translation for Montanans: Jon Tester wants to see your hard-earned wage gains from the tight labor market eroded by importing cheap foreign labor from wherever he can find it. We can and will vote out Tester in 2024."

That's how Jeremy Carl reacted to the news that Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) would support amnesty for illegal aliens, and a "comprehensive immigration bill" in order to help deal with inflation and worker shortages. Carl is a senior fellow with the Claremont Institute who lives in Bozeman, Montana.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) told Business Insider that Democrats should look at passing a “comprehensive immigration bill,” a term synonymous with amnesty and expanded legal immigration, as a way to cut inflation.

Would illegal immigration help with inflation and workforce shortages? That's debatable. But here's the other problem with what Tester is doing in Washington, D.C.- he is voting for all of the massive government spending that is driving up inflation in the first place.

Another commenter on Jeremy Carl's tweet, with the user name Bill Hickey, was spot on

Of course, Tester also wants to pass more trillion dollar government programs with borrowed money to CAUSE more inflation at the same time.

Tester has also been called out by statewide office holders like Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) and others for failing to secure our nation's Southern Border. Montana has seen a big spike in crime and drug-fueled violence thanks to the meth and fentanyl flowing into Montana from the drug cartels across the Southern Border.