Montana Senator Talks Bobcat and Biden Backdrops, Inflation & More

What a contrast. We were chatting with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) on Tuesday morning, the day after Labor Day, and I couldn't help but notice the contrast.

I spotted this great photo of Senator Daines, similar to the one above. It was the Montana State Bobcats first home game last Saturday, the "Gold Rush" game. During the "Simba Cam" moment of the game, there he was holding up his grandson over the crowd like the Lion King. It was a cool, sea of gold backdrop.

So after saying "Jambo" to the senator, I couldn't help but notice the difference between that backdrop and the eery, creepy backdrop of Joe Biden's speech last week.

Senator Daines on Biden speech: It was disgraceful. The rhetoric from the president was absolutely disgraceful, calling millions of Americans a threat to democracy. As you said here, 74 million Americans a threat to democracy and fascists, because they weren't on board with his radical Left agenda. It's insane. He's not the Commander in Chief. He's the divider in chief. Here's a guy who ran on a platform of saying I'm going to unify this country. He said that with with soaring rhetoric the day he was inaugurated, and then of course, minutes later was signing executive orders stopping pipelines, shutting down oil and gas production. It's been a disgrace for the presidency. And I think that speech, that speech just really typified what this administration is all about. It reminded me of a photo of a Russian leader or a Chinese leader giving a speech here and it was chilling, in many ways, both the color, the backdrop, as well as the rhetoric.

Senator Daines says Biden and the Democrats are growing increasingly desperate because they know a red wave is coming in November. As for the polls showing the odds improving for Senate Democrats, Daines says the polls constantly undercount conservative voters- just as the polls did in the 2020 elections when Daines defeated former Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) by 10 points.

Senator Daines: Watch what's going to happen. I think we're going to win Georgia. I think we're gonna win Nevada. Pennsylvania is getting really, really close. We're going to hold North Carolina. We're going to hold Ohio, we're going to hold Wisconsin, and listen Aaron- when you start doing the math on the map that puts us back in the majority when we come into the term in January of 2023.

We got his take on the laughably named "Inflation Reduction Act" and more. Here's the full audio: