Montana Values is the Greatest Gift We Can Give Graduates

As we approach graduation next month, many people are trying to think of that perfect gift for their son or daughter. For me, the best gift you can give cannot be found online or in a store. It's not cash or financial help for college. It's something that they should have already received from you over the last 18 years. You should have set the example of what it means to be a good man or a good woman.

The lessons of having self-discipline and treating others the way you would want to be treated should have already been received. Work ethic is a gift that will carry them through the toughest of times. Respect and appreciation for that special person that will come into their life is a must-have. Living a clean healthy life is one of the best gifts of all. Don't abuse the most perfect thing that God created, the human body. You only get one so take care of it.

Your children will be the best gift that you will ever receive so dedicate your time and efforts to raising them properly and accept the responsibility of doing so. Never take for granted all the sacrifices that have been made to get them to the point of graduation. Hopefully, you've given them all the tools they need to become a productive citizen and a contributor to society. And finally, let's hope that you have given them the ability to realize that they have already been given the best gifts that any graduate could possibly receive. I know, I'll quit now. See ya tomorrow at 5.