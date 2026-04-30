This weekend, 625+ students from all walks of life will be graduating from Montana State University Billings. To those graduating: congratulations! Your hard work has paid off. And you surely know exactly when and where you need to be for the 99th MSU-B Commencement on Saturday, May 2nd, at MetraPark.

College Bound: Meet Merek Fisher - Skyview High’s Outstanding Student-Athlete

XIANGYANG ZHANG XIANGYANG ZHANG loading...

Headed to the MSU-B Commencement Ceremony? Here's what to know.

If you're a friend or relative of the Class of 2026 and are not sure exactly what's up for the big day, this article is for you.

MSU-B 2026 Commencement is at 10 AM on Saturday, May 2, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

You do not need a ticket, and you can bring as many friends and family as you would like.

Guests are asked to be seated by 9:45 AM. Give yourself plenty of time to park.

Park at any publicly available parking spot at the Metra. Limited shuttle service will run from the Upper Parking Lot.

Wheelchair? The Metra has limited wheelchair/handicap parking spots. The spaces in the ticket-window parking lot fill up fast. Consider dropping off guests with mobility concerns here if the lot is full.

MetraPark has its Clear Bag Policy for this event. Nothing sucks more than walking aaaallll the way back to your car because your bag was too big. Or not clear.

The Live Stream will begin at 9 AM on May 2nd.

nirat nirat loading...

Some other things to know... LifeTouch will be taking photos as each grad receives their diploma. Guests can text 420548GY26 to 90738 to purchase the photo. Family members can take pictures from their seats.

Get our free mobile app

What time will it get over?

We've all been to commencement ceremonies that seem to drag on forever. If I recall from my oldest daughter's MSU-B graduation a few years ago, this one moves relatively quickly. I'd allot about 90 minutes.

You'll be done by lunchtime, ready for all those pulled pork sandwiches, briskets, and pasta salads at the after-party.

Famous Montana-Born Athletes A-Z