Montanans Are Rolling Their Eyes at New Washington Redskins Name

The Washington Commanders. That's the new team name for the NFL's Washington Redskins. That's right- The Washington Redskins go from honoring a Blackfeet Tribal chief...to calling themselves "the Commanders." Way to go woke white liberals.

Check out some of the responses when I shared that message via Twitter earlier this week just as the name was announced.

For those of you who aren't familiar with the history of the Washington Redskins logo, here's a post I did back in July of 2020.

Should the Washington Redskins change their name? Do you think the team name and logo are offensive? If you answered yes, you might want to do some more research.

Did you know that the Washington Redskins logo is actually designed in honor of a legendary Montanan from the Blackfeet Nation?

Jason Blasco had a great piece published by 406 MT Sports back in January of 2019 detailing the history of the Redskins logo:

The image depicted on the Redskins helmet is of John "Two Guns" Whitecalf, a Blackfeet Chief whose likeness also appeared on the Buffalo nickel, minted from 1913-38. "When I look at the logo, I mostly think of my dad because he was a person who found pride in the Redskins logo, of having our people in the spotlight, and being represented by a big-time professional team," Lance Wetzel said. "Back in that time frame, there wasn't a whole lot of positives about Native Americans. To look at that helmet and see the representation there, I see a whole lot of pride."

So, for all you virtue-signaling white liberals who think you're being "woke" by demanding the removal of the Washington Redskins logo- maybe you should try studying history instead of trying to whitewash it.

The same goes for the easily-bullied corporations who are now jumping on the bandwagon and pulling memorabilia honoring a Blackfeet Chief from their shelves.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder has long resisted calls to change the name the football team has used since the 1930s. However, recent criticism from corporate sponsors such as FedEx -- which paid the Redskins $205 million for naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Md. -- has Snyder promising to conduct a “thorough review” on the matter.

