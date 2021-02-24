More Than $100K Donated to Families of Teens Killed in Crash

The entire Billings community is mourning the loss of three teenagers, all students at Billings West High School, who died in a rollover car crash this past Friday night (2/19).

The teens were identified by the Yellowstone County coroner as Thomas Lindsay (17), Kylie Rae Larsen (18), and Conner Hunter Devere (16). Another passenger in the vehicle, 17-year old Zac Malcolm was injured in the accident, and underwent surgery at Billings Clinic before being released, according to the Billings Gazette.

Three GoFundMe pages were set up for the families of the teens to help with funerals, and other expenses. As of Wednesday evening (2/24), more than $107,000 has been donated in total, and that number continues to grow.

Credit: Christina Schye

On the GoFundMe page for Thomas Lindsay, the page organizer Christina Schye posted several pictures of a makeshift memorial for the teens, along with a message of thanks from the family:

On behalf of Tommy’s family I’d like to extend a huge thank you to everyone for their generosity. While nothing can bring them relief right now, this will take a burden off. Such a great testament to what a great kid Tommy was and how much he was loved. -Christina Schye via GoFundMe

Steve Wells is the organizer of the GoFundMe page for the Kylie Larsen family, and in his post said "if you know any Larsen’s, you’ve been helped by one." Wells said the Larsen family members "are some of the kindest, hardest working, and selfless people on this earth."

Credit: Christina Schye

On the page set up for Conner Devere, organizers said that Conner loved to hunt and fish, and at the memorial celebration planned for this Saturday, they're asking everyone to "WEAR CAMO and help us honor the life of this loving, giving, simply amazing young man."

CLICK HERE for the Tommy Lindsay GoFundMe page.

CLICK HERE for the Kylie Larsen GoFundMe page.

CLICK HERE for the Conner Hunter Devere GoFundMe page.

A Meal Train has been set up for Zac Malcolm and his family, which gives anyone the opportunity to purchase a food gift card that will be sent to the family. For more details on how to donate, CLICK HERE.