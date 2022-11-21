2022 is coming to a close, and as you look forward to the new year--why not look forward to a chance to experience one of Country's biggest stars in concert?

We're giving you a chance to see Morgan Wallen LIVE in 2023. We'll fly you and your bestie to a to-be-determined city to catch Morgan in concert--we'll cover your airfare, your hotel, your concert tickets, AND we'll throw in $500 in spending money, too!

Wanna win? Listen weekdays from November 21st to December 9th for the codes you'll need to enter and start getting social with us, too. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more codes you enter and the more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Friday, December 9. 2022. Prize is provided by Big Loud.*