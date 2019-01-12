Some country singers come from very humble beginnings, but they sure didn't all end up there! Some of the most expensive country stars' homes are so lavish that it's almost hard to comprehend.

You'll find some classic stars including Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill among the singers who own the most expensive mansions in country music, and there's even a rock legend whose legacy lives on in country music like few others will. One of these phenomenally expensive homes featured prominently on a television show that country fans love, and another belongs to one of today's biggest superstars.

Flip through the list and pictures below to see who's living the largest in country music, and prepare to be amazed!

No. 5: Jason Aldean ($7,875,000)

Jason Aldean lived like the country superstar he is in this castle-like rural estate in Columbia, Tenn., 45 minutes outside of Nashville. The 8,900-square-foot mansion on 120 acres features stone and exposed beams, with an actual semi-circular turret in the front of the house. There are six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and the luxury property includes its own bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar and more. The grounds feature a creek and a large barn with horse stalls, along with a built-in outdoor grilling area. Check it out in the photos and video below:

No. 4: Glenn Frey ($14,995,000)

Eagles founding member Glenn Frey had as much impact on modern country music as anyone else in the history of the genre, and that success bought him one amazing house. Frey's 9,000-square-foot Spanish-style mansion in Los Angeles was listed for $14.995 million in November 2017 after his death in 2016, and as the pictures below reveal, the six bedroom, nine bathroom mansion features plaster walls, wide-board wood and stone floors, three fireplaces, two family rooms and an entertainer's basement with a separate bar and home theater. The secluded surrounding grounds include rose gardens, a tiled pool and spa, a fitness center and a cabana.

No. 3: Rayna Jaymes' Mansion From Nashville ($17,999,999)

The Nashville-area home that served as Rayna Jaymes' mansion on Nashville is even more lavish than most real country stars' houses. The opulent 20,533-square-foot mansion features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. It incorporates a number of rare, one-of-a kind artifacts, including a mantle from a former Versace property. Other features include a stacked stone entryway with a floating spiral staircase, a porte cochere, a climate-controlled cellar that holds 3,000 bottles of wine and dining space for more than 50 guests.

No. 2: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill ($18 million)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw went historic when they bought their rural manor. The log-built 3,152-square-foot house dates back to 1800 and features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a master suite with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. The house features a total of six fireplaces and has been updated to include central air. The surrounding 622-acre property boasts a 12-stall stable, a barn and separate storage building, as well as two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin and two guest houses.

No. 1: Alan Jackson ($28 million)

No star in country music has lived bigger than Alan Jackson. The country superstar celebrated his success by building an 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar, which features a large formal dining room, a formal living room, a family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and a glass-enclosed porch. That's just the first floor! There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters, and the third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub.

