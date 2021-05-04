Red Lodge Singer Jessica Allestad Heading to Nashville

My wife and I did this really cool boxing class at the Adaptive Performance Center a couple weeks ago. The APC is the first-of-it's kind gym for veterans, and it's in Billings, Montana.

After the class, the coaches said they were going to enjoy some live music later that night at a place in Billings called Kava Roots. So we went and checked it out and joined 'em.

I don't know about you, but with everything that was shut down during the pandemic, live music was definitely one of the things I missed most. Well, we got some great live music that night at Kava Roots.

We got to hear Jessica Allestad play...and as it turns out, she is about to head to Nashville. She is a very impressive and talented young artist. After hearing her play, we thought, man, we better get her on the radio here in Montana before she takes off for Nashville.

If you're in the Billings area...or Evansville, Indiana...and want to hear her for yourself before she leaves for Nashville, there are several great opportunities coming up in the next few days. (And who knows, if you're elsewhere across Montana, she may just travel to your neck of the woods also.)

Jessica shared the details on where she will be singing next:

Catch me and Luke Epperson at Levity Bar and Bistro Thursday from 7-9pm, Pops Inn (Park City) 7-9 Friday, and Cajun Phatty's 6-8pm Saturday. Next Monday I’ll be at Break Time Bar in Evansville, IN from 6-8ish with Kurt Cordell!