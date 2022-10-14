Billings Biggest Clean Up Project of the Year is Finally Here

The Billings Parks and Rec Department partnered with Montana State University- Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program to bring us the 10th annual Refresh the Rims Project making it the biggest clean up even of the year!

160 awesome people will be cleaning the Rims from 9:30am-11:30am this Saturday October 15

All spots to help clean up are FULL! These lovely humans will walk in six separate groups and clean trash/debris west of the airport stretching down the 6th Avenue bypass.

Over four miles of trails and parkland will be cleaned up thanks to the volunteers to make it more enjoyable for the rest of us!

Volunteers get a T-shirt for this major cleanup event and also bragging rights! Colorado didn’t have many group clean-up projects, so it makes my heart super happy to hear people care about cleaning up mother earth in Montana.

You don’t have to be a clean-up volunteer to clean trash when enjoying nature.

Grab some gloves, a bucket for trash and get to cleaning! Shoutout to the MSU-Billings students who put this together with the Billings Parks and Rec Department, we need more humans like you!

Something to remember earthlings:

Please don’t litter when hiking the rims, or in the parks. If you do, the volunteers are the ones who pick it up. Earth is not your trash can, we have designated receptacles for this. Littering is just laziness.