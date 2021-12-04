Bobcats Headed to FCS Quarterfinals After Victory Over UT Martin

The Montana State Bobcats are heading to the FCS Quarterfinals after an impressive 26-7 win against the University of Tennessee at Martin Saturday in Bobcat Stadium in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

It was a windy Saturday in Bobcat Stadium, but the Bobcats dominated on both sides of the ball. Led by freshman quarterback Tommy Mellot, the Bobcats were firing on all cylinders. Mellot rushed for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. RB Isaiah Ifanse rushed for 176 yards and managed to find the endzone in the 4th quarter. In total, the Bobcats rushed for 387 yards and amassed 438 total yards on offense.

The Montana State defense also looked strong against UT Martin, allowing the opposing team only 178 total yards. UT Martin only managed to find the endzone once in the 2nd quarter.

After their win, the Bobcats took some time to celebrate in the locker room.

The Bobcats will now advance to the FCS quarterfinals and face the #1 overall team and defending National Champion, the Sam Houston State Bearkats. The Bearkats are undefeated this season and secured a spot in the quarterfinals after defeating Incarnate Word 49-42 on Saturday.

Next week, the Montana State Bobcats (10-2) will face No. 1 Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS quarterfinals. The game will take place at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

The University of Montana Grizzlies are also advancing to the FCS quarterfinals after an impressive win over Eastern Washington 57-41 on Friday.

While it's highly unlikely, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a possible 'Brawl of the Wild' rematch in the FCS Championship Game on January 8, 2022. However, the Bobcats have to get past Sam Houston in order for that to be a possibility.

