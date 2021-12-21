[WATCH] Montana State Shares Hype Video Ahead of Playoff Game

The Montana State Bobcat Football team is getting ready for a huge game in Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats will face off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday in the FCS Semifinal Playoff game.

The last time the Bobcats played a semifinal playoff game in Bobcat Stadium was in 1984, which is also the last time the Bobcats were crowned National Champions.

On Friday, a hype video for Saturday's playoff game was shared on the Montana State Football Facebook page. At the beginning of the video, the following words are written;

We've waited 37 years....

Afterwards, classic footage from the Bobcats' 1984 season is shown, followed by;

Will history repeat itself?

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are the only thing standing in the way of the Bobcats heading to the National Championship this year, and the Bobcat faithful will be in full force Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. The game is a complete sellout.

The Bobcats have played extremely hard all season long to reach this point, and have every intention of making it all the way to the big dance in Frisco, Texas on January 8, 2022.

Butte, Montana native Tommy Mellott has led the Bobcats on offense so far in the playoffs, and has definitely earned the nickname "Touchdown Tommy." If you'd like to learn more about freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, click here

Montana State will face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 18. The semifinal game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. and airs on ESPN2. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game on 100.7 XL Country in Bozeman.

