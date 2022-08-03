The third "Summer Sounds" concert of 2022 was just announced for Downtown Billings, and this show will feature one of country music's hottest new stars performing at our skate park.

Labor Day weekend will be a party in the Magic City on Saturday, September 3 when singer-songwriter Kip Moore brings his high-energy show to the stage at the Downtown Billings Skate Park parking lot.

Located at 24 S. 26th Street in downtown Billings, the gates at the park will open at 5 pm for the all-ages outdoor show, with the concert beginning at 6 pm.

Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada. -Billboard

Tickets for the Summer Sounds concert featuring Kip Moore are on sale now for $45, not including convenience or handling fees, and are presented by Pub Station and Downtown Billings.

The concert will be held rain or shine, according to the press release, and concert-goers should prepare for "extremes such as heat, wind or rain," and they ask that no umbrellas be brought into the concert area.

No outside food or beverages can be brought into the concert but there will be refreshments for sale inside the venue, and no chairs are allowed inside the gated concert area.

To purchase tickets to Kip Moore on September 3 in downtown Billings, CLICK HERE.

You don't have to wait until Labor Day weekend to enjoy the shops, food, and fun in downtown Billings with 1st Friday coming up this week.

On the First Friday of every month, there are "can't miss" happenings, live music, and a "variety of unique, fun experiences for the whole community to enjoy," downtown. To see more about what's happening at 1st Friday on August 5, CLICK HERE.

