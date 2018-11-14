My Most Memorable CMA Awards Moment

Over 52 years of CMA Awards shows there have definitely been things more worthy of a spot in my memory, but for some reason Faith Hill always comes to mind. In 2006 when she lost Female Vocalist of the Year to Carrie Underwood, she had an extremely angry reaction which is ingrained into my brain. Taste Of Country actually featured it in their 6 Unforgettable CMA Awards Controversies video above. It's my number one, but for them it came in at number 5. I was surprised to hear their explanation. According to them, Faith Hill was joking when she reacts. I completely disagree with that. I think if Faith Hill were that good of an actress, we would have seen her in some big screen blockbusters. My opinion is that she assumed she would win because she was asked to perform right before the award, which usually means you're getting the nod. I suppose it's possible I'm wrong, but I'd love to know what you think.