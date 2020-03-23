My Son’s Graduation Has Been Canceled

At this point, I guess we can only speculate on graduation celebrations for seniors. I haven't heard of any final decisions yet, but I fear it's looming. My son Jake officially becomes a doctor on May 19 but the celebration that I have so eagerly awaited for nine years has been canceled. I too feel the pain that all of you are worried about with your seniors. I guess we should not diminish the accomplishment just based on the celebration, but I so wanted to see him walk across that stage. We will all celebrate someday and there is always someone who is facing more adversity than we could ever imagine, so try counting your blessings instead of sheep, and you'll find before you're through, that you'll fall fast asleep.