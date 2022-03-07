Why Not Choose Montana Over Moscow When It Comes to Oil?

I saw a great baseball cap that someone shared with me. It had an image of an oil rig followed by the words "Midland Over Moscow." It was a reference to the oil producers in Midland, Texas and the fact that the United States is STILL importing oil from Russia in the midst of the Ukraine war.

Why not Malta over Moscow? Minot over Moscow? Heck, I'll take Meeteetse over Moscow. Malta, Montana is of course in Phillips County, Montana where the Keystone Pipeline would have first entered the United States.

William Perry Pendley was the head of the Bureau of Land Management under President Donald Trump when the Keystone pipeline was approved. He joined me Monday morning from Reno, Nevada where he was serving as a keynote speaker for the Western Sheriff's Association convention.

Pendley: Reagan knew that Russia sits on the ocean of oil. That was Reagan's phrase, 'Russia sits on an ocean of oil.' And the best thing Reagan could do to stop Russia was to drive down the price of oil. And he did. Biden is going the opposite direction. And here we are we're importing oil from Russia. We got the Russians helping us to import oil from Iran. We got a delegation going down to Russia's friend Venezuela to import oil from Venezuela. How much must Biden and all those people in Washington hate us in the West that they prefer to import oil from our enemies than from hardworking Americans in the American West?

He also talked about support for law enforcement and the attacks they have faced especially in the last couple of years:

Pendley: In 2020, when the Democrat riots began and our cities burned, that year 264 law enforcement officers across the country were killed in the line of duty. It's almost a 100% increase over the previous year. And that's positively insane. And we need to support these men and women are out there doing great work.

Full audio with William Perry Pendley is below.