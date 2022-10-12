Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.

First, Can Anyone Own Land in Montana?

As long as you have the money to purchase land and it isn't owned by anyone else or the government, anyone has the ability to become a landowner. Investing in land is actually incredibly popular because it won't depreciate over time because there's only a finite amount of land to go around; it's not something that can be manufactured at all. So, it's an idea if you want to invest in something practical.

However, most landowners in Montana use the land for their own purposes, rather than just owning the land as an investment. Which is typical for landowners. I mean, if I owned land, I would want to do something with it, rather than just let it sit and do nothing.

This Company is the One That Owns the Most Land

According to Hart Real Estate, the Plum Creek Timber Company is the largest owner of land in the state of Montana, the majority of their 765,925 owned acres being ranches and private land. Plum Creek inherited around 47 million acres of land from Burlington Northern. So, Montana isn't the only place where they have land.

It surprised me that a large company owned the most land in Montana, considering the large amount of public land we have. Did it surprise you? Who did you think owned the most land? Let us know on Facebook.

