Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.

If you want older titles, Prime will also be the place to watch Adaptation, Fight Club, and Step Brothers. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in June:

June 1

Movies

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo' Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Columbia Pictures

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp The Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament Of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection (2015)

We Own The Night (2007)

Series

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Series

Dom - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

The Family Man - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Series

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Movies

Pinocchio (2020)

Series

Flack - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

June 18

Series

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Amazon Studios

June 25

Series

Bosch - Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

IMDb TV New in June

June 1

Series

Secrets and Lies S1-2

Movies

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi

Accepted

Addicted

Adrift

Alamo, The

Aliens

All The Money In The World

Annie (2014)

Big Lebowski, The

Birdman

Black Swan (2010)

Burlesque

Child 44

Crimes Of Fashion (Aka: Boss Girl)

Deep, The

Escape Plan

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

Fallen

Fan Girl

Fantastic Woman, A

Fourth Kind, The

Free Birds

Fried Green Tomatoes

Grandma (2015)

Guest, The

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Universal

Hellboy Ii: The Golden Army

Hunted, The

Legend Of Kung Fu Rabbit

Lego: The Adventures Of Clutch Powers

Lost In Translation

Love & Other Drugs

Lovestruck: The Musical

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: Scaris City Of Frights

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love

My Fake Fiance

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Opposite Of Sex, The

Orlando

Pain & Gain

Revenge Of The Bridesmaids

Risen

Rock Dog

Saint Laurent (Spc)

Saving Face (2004)

Secret Of My Success, The

Sideways

St. Vincent

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Unborn, The

Water For Elephants

When In Rome

You, Me And Dupree

June 15

Series

Rel-S1

June 16

Movies

In Bruges

Paddington

The Most Important Crossover Films in History Long before Godzilla vs. Kong, these movies helped shape the world of cinema by combining different franchises into a single film.