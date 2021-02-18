Rage Room Opening in Billings March 1st

Sometimes that old Smashing Pumpkins song 'Bullet with Butterfly Wings' really hits home, with the resounding chorus of "despite all my rage, I am still just a rat in a cage." Lot's of us may have anger issues bubbling up inside caused by any number of things; work, stress, kids, COVID, the unfairness of life, whatever.

You might even occasionally feel like breaking things. Punching holes in your drywall, throwing your laptop across the room or chucking your game controller through the television might feel good at the moment, until you realize you've just ruined your stuff... making you even angrier.

If you are struggling with legitimate anger issues, counseling is probably a good idea. If you just want to blow off some steam though, there is a new business opening in Billings called After Rage. It's a rage room. If you've never heard of these, they're awesome! The concept is simple:

Pay for 30 minutes of time in a room full of breakable items.

Don protective gear (eye protection, gloves, Tyvek suit, steel toe covers).

Select your "weapon". Choices include a sledge hammer, baseball bat or crowbar.

Break stuff! Bottles, glassware, plates and dishes, old electronics, etc.

Smash away to your hearts content and feel that anger just melt away with every whack.

After Rage is opening on March 1st at 339 S 26th street, by Riverstone Health. You can find more information on their Facebook page. I caught up with owners Mechelle'Lae Mann and Riley Bucsis on my show today. Inspired by rage rooms in Las Vegas, they wanted to bring another fun activity to Billings. You can listen to the interview below.

We can't wait to stop by and break stuff.