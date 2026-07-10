Great news for grocery shoppers in Billings' Heights. Town & Country Foods will be opening its second Billings location at 1515 Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by Big Lots. The makeover is expected to begin soon, said Town & Country Foods president, Travis Frandsen.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

More grocery shopping options are always a plus.

Like most folks in Billings, I shop around. For some things (or if I'm in a hurry), I shop at Albertson's. If we're buying a cartload of stuff and need dog food, toilet paper, and random household goods, it's usually Walmart or Costco.

Sometimes I'll hit up Winco, and lately I've been considering getting a Sam's Club membership.

The soup and salad bar at T&C Foods is popular. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The soup and salad bar at T&C Foods is popular. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A Montana grocery store success story.

Talk about local... Town & Country Foods was founded in Livingston, MT, in 1966. Over the years, the company has expanded with locations across the state. You'll find its stores in Bozeman, Belgrade, Dillon, Lewistown, Billings, and Helena.

Mmmm.. beef. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Mmmm.. beef. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The Heights location is planning to open in April, 2027.

The new Town & Country store in the Heights will encompass roughly 30,000 square feet, slightly larger than the Grand Avenue store. Langlas & Associates is the general contractor on the project.

The former Big Lots location in the Heights. Google Maps The former Big Lots location in the Heights. Google Maps

The new store will employ 80 to 100 people.

Frandsen said they are hoping to hire up to 100 employees. Since the company is Employee Owned, he said they prefer hiring full-timers and filling in with part-time employees as needed.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Town & Country often features several Made in Montana products.

I've found lots of Montana products at Town & Country Foods, including Wheat Montana Products, Farver Farms products, and their meat case featured delicious cuts from Marbled Beef, a ranch near Billings.

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