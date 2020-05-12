Next 14 Days Could Be Soggy For Billings

This could be a wet stretch of weather for Yellowstone County, according to the National Weather Service. Current forecast shows Sunday as the only day with a zero percent chance of precipitation. Then there's a daily chance of rain through Memorial Day.

As temperatures start to climb near 80 this upcoming weekend, the NWS forecast for Billings has a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday (5/13), 60 percent on Thursday night, 80 percent on Friday, and a 20 percent chance of rain with Thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon (5/16).

Potential precipitation amounts through Saturday could total up to around an inch for Billings, and more than 1 1/2 inches of rain for Red Lodge. Snow is likely in the mountains above 7000 feet, according to the NWS.

Sunday (5/17) is currently the only day in the extended forecast that looks dry, with a zero percent chance of precipitation according to the Weather Channel. But, the NWS forecast shows a 20 percent chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday night.

Looking past this upcoming weekend, the Weather Channel forecast continues to show a 20 percent chance of rain, or a thunderstorm, through Tuesday, May 26. Memorial Day weekend weather should have temperatures in the mid to upper 60's, according to the Weather Channel.

The Montana Department of Transportation is currently working to clear the Beartooth Pass, with a goal to have it open to the Wyoming border by Memorial Day weekend. These late season snowfalls could slow that progress. CLICK HERE to keep up with the road clearing, and watch videos of crews removing snow from the pass. In some higher elevations, snow is up to 26 feet deep, according to MDT.