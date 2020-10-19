Nikki Haley in Montana with Steve Daines, Multiple Stops Planned

President Trump's former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is making several stops in Montana alongside Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

According to KRTV:

Haley will stop in Great Falls, Kalispell, and Hamilton on Monday, October 19. She and Daines will host get-out-the-vote events in Hamilton at 10 a.m., Kalispell at 12:30 p.m. and Great Falls at 3 p.m.

Nikki Haley is not only President Trump's former UN Ambassador, she's also the former governor of South Carolina, and the woman many hope will run for president or vice president herself following President Trump and Vice President Pence's tenure.

This is one of the best campaign surrogates a US Senate candidate could ask for on the campaign trail just over two weeks before election day in Montana. Haley is greatly respected, appeals to women voters, and reminds Montanans that the Democrat party has too often blamed America first.

Haley addressed the Republican National Convention in August where she roasted Democrats for a series of American foreign policy failures. As The Daily Caller reports:

“This president has a record of strength and success. The former vice president has a record of weakness and failure,” Haley continued. “Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for communist China. And he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values. Donald Trump takes a different approach. He’s tough on China, and he took on ISIS and won. And he tells the world what it needs to hear.”

She also called the notion that America is a racist country "a lie," and says President Trump has always put "the American people first."