No Capitol Christmas Tree, Bullock Admin Blames COVID

"COVID starts fires and kills Christmas trees now? Holey moley." That was one reaction to the news that Montana won't have a Christmas tree in the state capitol in Helena this year. Another commenter called it Bullock's "final little FU on the way out the door."

In case you missed this story over the weekend, the Montana Television Network is reporting that we will not have a capitol Christmas tree this year "due to COVID and fire concerns."

The Department of Administration, which is run by outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT), made the decision, according to MTN's Jonathon Ambarian.

It may not be the merriest of Christmases for Democrats in the capitol in Helena who are likely already packing up their offices to move out. Bullock lost a big race for the US Senate against Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). And Republicans will fully take over the capitol in January when Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-MT) is sworn in as governor.

Jason Thielman, chief of staff to Senator Daines, tweeted about the story calling it "absurd."

Wondering what the capitol would normally look like with a Christmas tree this time of year? Here's KTVQ video from 2018: