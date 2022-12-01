Paul’s Go-To Tree-Saving Recipe & Montana Rancher Moving Up in National Video Game World

Ok, I apologize. When talking about Christmas trees yesterday, I forgot to give you the famous tree recipe, if you do have a live tree.

I learned this recipe many years ago to preserve your real Montana Christmas tree and have been using it ever since

Take one quart of water and add two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon of sugar, and up to one tablespoon of bleach and it will help your tree last. The lemon juice provides a sap-like formation. The sugar provides the energy the tree needs, and the bleach acts as a disinfectant to prevent mold and scum from building up in the tree holder.

Always make a fresh cut first and then never let the holder run out of water. If your tree is too far gone it's probably not going to help much.

Also big news yesterday in the NBA2K league for my Montana rancher son

There was a big four-team trade that involved established players and future draft picks. The Atlanta Hawks traded their shooting guard "Witness" (aka my son John Mushaben) to the Indianapolis Pacers for two first-round draft picks.

I know I don't get this either but this league continues to grow and expand each year. If you don't know what I'm talking about, read my past article on it.

Read About It: My Son Repping Montana Ranchers in NBA2K League

There are 50 million people that follow this stuff now and I couldn't begin to tell you why, but it's big and getting bigger. Their new season doesn't start until the end of February 24 so he'll be home in Montana for a while longer before reporting to training camp.

I know, a training camp for the NBA video game league. It's a real thing, folks.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

