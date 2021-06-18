Now Is the Time to Get Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour Tickets

Brooks & Dunn will headline a nationwide tour for the first time in 10 years when they begin the Reboot 2021 Tour in September. Tickets for the tour — with '90s legend Travis Tritt — are on sale now. The trek includes 17 shows across the country.

"My Boy" singer Elvie Shane will also join the run, marking his first major tour since his song started to become the feel-good, viral story of 2020 and 2021. It's Brooks & Dunn's comeback that has fans most excited, however. It's rare to find a show that can be filled top to bottom with No 1 hits, and the Country Music Hall of Fame duo have 20 of them, plus 20 more Top 10 songs!

"Only in America," "Red Dirt Road" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie" are songs fans are looking forward to hearing for the first time since Brooks & Dunn stepped away from music in 2011. Since then, both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have pursued solo ventures in and out of country music, but a few festival shows — and an album of hits reimagined with contemporary artists — in 2019 made clear the demand is still there for something larger.

With the Reboot Tour, they have done just that. The tour was named after that 2019 album, and it has quite literally been rebooted after all of the dates were postponed in 2020 due to a global pandemic. The 2021 run includes seven new shows, with tickets on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (June 18), via LiveNation.com.

Tritt ("A Great Day to Be Alive," "Here's a Quarter") just released a new album called Set It Stone, his first in more than a decade. Shane has also released a dynamic EP called Country Roads that showcases a wide range of influences, from rock and country, to blues and pop music.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2021 Tour Dates:

Sept. 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 3 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *
Sept. 9 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 10 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *
Sept. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
Sept. 16 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion *
Sept. 17 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center *
Sept. 18 — Chicago, Ill. @ @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
Sept. 23 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 24 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman
Sept. 30 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Oct. 1 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live (WMZQ Fest)
Oct. 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
Oct. 8 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

* new dates

THIS POST BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: brooks and dunn
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top