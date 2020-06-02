Turmoil has overtaken the United States. But in the midst of the continuing national unrest in light of the death of George Floyd, Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey is sure that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I have faith that kindness can bloom again,” Ramsey writes on Old Dominion's Instagram page, referring to the public response after the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the Nashville community earlier this year.

"I’ve seen it happen. I know we as people can find love and compassion for our neighbors who have been hurt," he says. "In these painful times, please focus your hearts on healing, compassion, communication, humanity, humility and love. Hate has had its day. It’s on us to work together now to clean it up."

Of course, while his intentions are good, Ramsey cannot fathom what it feels like to be a black person living in the United States right now.

"The turbulent hand of racism has not touched me," Ramsey admits. "Therefore, like many of the people I talk to, I’m left feeling helpless, scared, guilty and ashamed. There is no basement we can crawl into to protect ourselves from this storm. We can only listen to it and learn from it as it tears a path through our lives."

George Floyd's death has touched off a new wave of protests and even violent riots over racial injustice in America. The 46-year-old black man died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd is heard protesting that he can't breathe before he becomes unresponsive in the video. Three other officers were also on hand during the incident.

All four officers have been fired, and Chauvin has been arrested and faces charges for third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown and Tim McGraw are among the other country singers who have turned to social media to share their thoughts and feelings in recent days.

Taste of Country is joining many of our country music colleagues in #TheShowMustBePaused on Blackout Tuesday on June 2. We're taking a day off from business as usual to reflect and redirect our focus to stories we hope can help to bring change. Read our team's statement, and click below for more information and resources.