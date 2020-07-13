On Going COVID-19 Testing Begins Tuesday (7/14) at Shrine

RiverStone Health announced free COVID-19 testing will begin tomorrow (Tuesday 7/14), and then continue testing Monday through Friday.

According to the press release, drive-through COVID-19 testing will be offered free at the Shrine Auditorium, located at 1125 Broadwater Avenue in Billings. The first hour of testing every day, from 9am to 10am, will be reserved for those who have a testing prescription from RiverStone Health. These are people who have been identified as being exposed to someone who was reported COVID-19 positive.

Beginning at 10am each day, testing will be offered for free to the general public on a first come, first serve basis. Testing will end at 12:30pm daily, with the number of tests done each day being determined by "staffing capacity," according to the press release.

RiverStone Health will notify everyone who is tested of their confidential test results as soon as they become available. People who are symptomatic at the time of testing will be asked to quarantine for 14 days or until test results are known.

People should remain in their vehicles for the COVID-19 testing at the Shrine Auditorium parking lot. The test is the same as was offered at the MetraPark COVID-19 testing event, with RiverStone Health officials directing how to gently swab each nostril and place into vial.

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from RiverStone Health with instructions for self-isolation, contact tracing, and will conduct interviews about close contacts.

Details on arriving at the Shrine Auditorium for COVID-19 testing: